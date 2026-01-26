NEWSCAST 30 JAN 26: Under Secretary of the Air Force Begins PACOM Tour & North Wind 26

260130-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 24, 2026)
Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier addressed Airmen in his first visit on his tour of the Pacific Air Force's area of responsibility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026, and U.S. Army Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel executed Exercise North Wind 26 in Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|01.29.2026
|01.30.2026 00:14
|Newscasts
|90147
|2601/DOD_111502290.mp3
|00:02:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|5
|0
|0
