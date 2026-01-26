The LOGSTAT: Black on Ammunition, Green on Forecasting

Episode #37: CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Mikhail "MJ" Jackson who serves as the I Corps G4 to discuss the article he wrote that was selected as one of the Chief of Staff of the Army’s (CSA's) Recommended Articles of the Month for April 2025. In this article and through our discussions, LTC Jackson will challenge the notion that being “black” on ammunition is indicative of a critical shortage or potential shortfall in supply. The 2nd Infantry Division Artillery Warfighter Exercise 22-02 showcased how they were able to achieve mission success with all their objectives through unconventional forecasting techniques and in-depth ammunition analysis.



CSA Recommended Monthly Articles: https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Resources/CSA-Recommended-Articles/



Link to “Black on Ammunition, Green on Forecasting” Article: https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/Military-Review/English-Edition-Archives/January-February-2025/Ammunition/