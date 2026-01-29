260128-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 28, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the upgrades to the fitness facilities aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy and the National Guard responding to Winter Storm Fern. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 03:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90140
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111500819.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NSA Naples Fitness Upgrades and National Guard Winter Storm Response, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.