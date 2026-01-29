(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Enhanced Connectivity Bavaria and Europe Army Reserve Annual Training Brief

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.29.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    260129-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 29, 2026) Radio news highlighting the enhanced connectivity Bavaria where U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria officially activated seven new telecommunication towers significantly improving commercial network coverage at USAG Bavaria and Europe Army Reserve Annual Training Brief fiscal year 2027. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 03:39
    Category: Newscasts
