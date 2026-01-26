Two-minute newscast covering USS Cincinnati arrives in Ream Naval Base and USS Wichita Crew Completes Critical Repairs at Sea, Sustains Mission Readiness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigail Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 05:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90132
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111500635.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 26.01.29 - Bahrain Beat, by PO3 Abigail Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
