On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, U.S. Marines and Space Force Guardians conducted electromagnetic interference, live fire training. Japan, Republic of Korea, and the U.S. completed Freedom Edge 25 in Hawaii. And in the Republic of Korea, U.S. soldiers conducted field medical training during Operation Dragon Lift.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 00:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90127
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111500386.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: Sept. 22, 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
