Pacific Pulse: Sept. 22, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, U.S. Marines and Space Force Guardians conducted electromagnetic interference, live fire training. Japan, Republic of Korea, and the U.S. completed Freedom Edge 25 in Hawaii. And in the Republic of Korea, U.S. soldiers conducted field medical training during Operation Dragon Lift.