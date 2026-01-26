(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kanto Connection - Red Cross Hero Message

    Kanto Connection - Red Cross Hero Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Kanto Connection newscast with Sarah Hedner, NAF Atsugi's American Red Cross Regional Program Specialist, describing the Hero Care Network and who it's available for.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 00:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90125
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111500371.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kanto Connection - Red Cross Hero Message, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio