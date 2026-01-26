(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kanto Connection -

    Kanto Connection

    JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Kanto Connection newscast with Nicole Pickle from Yokosuka's American Red Cross describing the Red Cross Youth Club.

