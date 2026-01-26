(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: Sept. 5, 2025

    JAPAN

    09.03.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: General Xavier Brunson reaffirms the U.S. commitment to peace and stability in the region, and U.S. troops arrive in Malaysia.

    TAGS

    pacific pulse, general

