    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2028 President

    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2028 President

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 3rd Class Jude Sterling, KAFA DJ and Military and Strategic Studies major, interviews Cadet 3rd Class Joe Anderson, Class of 2028 President and Political Science major at KAFA, Fairchild Hall, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. Sterling and Anderson discussed the Academy's class president system and leadership perspectives across eight breaks during a two hour radio show. KAFA is the Academy's longtime radio station and airs on the frequency 97.7 FM in Colorado Springs. The station is also available to stream via web at usafa.edu/radio or mobile by downloading the KAFA FM app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. (U.S. Air Force audio by Cadet 3rd Class Jude Sterling)

    KAFA

