Cadet 3rd Class Jude Sterling, KAFA DJ and Military and Strategic Studies major, interviews Cadet 3rd Class Joe Anderson, Class of 2028 President and Political Science major at KAFA, Fairchild Hall, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. Sterling and Anderson discussed the Academy's class president system and leadership perspectives across eight breaks during a two hour radio show. KAFA is the Academy's longtime radio station and airs on the frequency 97.7 FM in Colorado Springs. The station is also available to stream via web at usafa.edu/radio or mobile by downloading the KAFA FM app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. (U.S. Air Force audio by Cadet 3rd Class Jude Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 17:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90118
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111499917.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2028 President, by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.