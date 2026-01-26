(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Living In Recovery Ep 14 Brandon’s Story.

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Audio by Timothy Brien 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    n Episode 14, Brandon shares the moment he decided he needed help, and how attending treatment was like going to a “college of recovery”. Brandon goes on to discuss the lessons he learned while there and how he left with a “degree in living a happy life”. He shares appreciation for those who helped him along the way and how the idea of “discipline equals freedom” shaped his perspective on life and leads his recovery efforts today.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 09:46
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living In Recovery Ep 14 Brandon’s Story., by Timothy Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rehabilitation
    recovery and resilience

