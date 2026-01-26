Living In Recovery Ep 14 Brandon’s Story.

n Episode 14, Brandon shares the moment he decided he needed help, and how attending treatment was like going to a “college of recovery”. Brandon goes on to discuss the lessons he learned while there and how he left with a “degree in living a happy life”. He shares appreciation for those who helped him along the way and how the idea of “discipline equals freedom” shaped his perspective on life and leads his recovery efforts today.