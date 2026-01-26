The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 21: GAO 2025 Bid Protest Update with GAO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90114" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Episode, Mr. Edward Goldstein from the Government Accountability

office joins us to talk about Bid Protests. We discuss all the new updates from

2025, AI hallucinations, and more. Cases discussed: Raven Investigations &

Security Consulting, LLC, B-423447, May 7, 2025, 2025 CPD ¶ 112; Oready,

LLC, B-423649 et al., Sept. 25, 2025, 2025 CPD ¶ 238; S2 Analytical

Solutions, LLC, B-422281.3, Dec. 20, 2024, 2024 CPD ¶ 286.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast

page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show

includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our

four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law

Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR

and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”

(Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate

General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at

https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or

LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).