    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 21: GAO 2025 Bid Protest Update with GAO

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On this Episode, Mr. Edward Goldstein from the Government Accountability
    office joins us to talk about Bid Protests. We discuss all the new updates from
    2025, AI hallucinations, and more. Cases discussed: Raven Investigations &
    Security Consulting, LLC, B-423447, May 7, 2025, 2025 CPD ¶ 112; Oready,
    LLC, B-423649 et al., Sept. 25, 2025, 2025 CPD ¶ 238; S2 Analytical
    Solutions, LLC, B-422281.3, Dec. 20, 2024, 2024 CPD ¶ 286.
    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
    page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
    includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
    four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
    Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
    and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
    (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate
    General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at
    https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or
    LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 08:53
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:25:18
    Location: US
    contracts
    tjaglcs
    Army
    JAG
    government lawyer

