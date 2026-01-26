On this Episode, Mr. Edward Goldstein from the Government Accountability
office joins us to talk about Bid Protests. We discuss all the new updates from
2025, AI hallucinations, and more. Cases discussed: Raven Investigations &
Security Consulting, LLC, B-423447, May 7, 2025, 2025 CPD ¶ 112; Oready,
LLC, B-423649 et al., Sept. 25, 2025, 2025 CPD ¶ 238; S2 Analytical
Solutions, LLC, B-422281.3, Dec. 20, 2024, 2024 CPD ¶ 286.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast
page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show
includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our
four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law
Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR
and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg”
(Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate
General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at
https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or
LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
This work, The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 21: GAO 2025 Bid Protest Update with GAO, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
