A 30-second radio spot on the Landstuhl Child and Youth Services (CYS) Job Fair that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 28, 2026, to March 17, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 08:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90104
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111498798.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Landstuhl CYS Job Fair, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.