(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Cervical Cancer Awareness and Emergency Preparedness

    KMC Update - Cervical Cancer Awareness and Emergency Preparedness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taryn Krigbaum, 86th Medical Group women's health nurse practitioner, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Jan. 21, 2026, sharing preventative measures in light of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz emphasizes the importance of emergency preparedness. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 04:14
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90098
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111496645.mp3
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Cervical Cancer Awareness and Emergency Preparedness, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Medical Group
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    KMC Update
    Emergency Preparation
    Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio