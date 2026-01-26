(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - 86th Medical Group Mass Casualty Training & Naples Barracks Modernization

    AFN Naples Radio News - 86th Medical Group Mass Casualty Training & Naples Barracks Modernization

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.27.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    260127-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 27, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 86th Medical Group mass casualty training in Landstuhl, Germany, and the Naval Support Activity Naples barracks modernization. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 06:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90093
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111496427.mp3
    Length: 00:02:17
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - 86th Medical Group Mass Casualty Training & Naples Barracks Modernization, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl
    Germany
    Medical
    NAPLES
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio