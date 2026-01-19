(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How Courage and Compassion Shaped the Military Youth of the Year

    How Courage and Compassion Shaped the Military Youth of the Year

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Some stories feel too heavy to say out loud until you realize they might be the exact words another teen needs to hear. In this episode, Jacob R., the 2025–26 National Military Youth of the Year, shares how he found his voice through theater, stopped carrying shame about his family’s mental health journey and learned to tell the truth without performing a character.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jacob about why the youth center became a second home, how mentors helped him open up and how he’s turning advocacy into action.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/ to learn about the resources and support available to military youth and teens.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

