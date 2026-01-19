(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - 28th U.S. Coast Guard Commandant

    AFN Naples Radio News - 28th U.S. Coast Guard Commandant

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.21.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    260121-N-RO855-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 21, 2026) Radio news highlighting the United States Coast Guard formal swearing-in and assumption of command ceremony today for Adm. Kevin Lunday as the 28th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard during an event at Coast Guard Headquarters. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 05:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90071
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111494422.mp3
    Length: 00:01:57
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - 28th U.S. Coast Guard Commandant, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio