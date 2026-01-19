NEWSCAST 26 JAN 26: Japan, US Joint Airborne Exercise & Commander, INDOPACOM Visits Singapore

260126-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 26, 2026)
U.S. Army Soldiers conducted an airborne operation in conjunction with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) at the Ojojihara Training Area, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026, and Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Singapore to reinforce local defense cooperation and reaffirm the enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore, Jan. 21-24, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|01.25.2026
|01.26.2026 00:03
|Newscasts
|90069
|2601/DOD_111494332.mp3
|00:02:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|3
|0
|0
