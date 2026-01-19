NEWSCAST 22 JAN 26: Yokose COMREL & USINDOPACOM Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90068" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

220126-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 22, 2026)

Naval Beach Unit 7 along with USO Sasebo and Sasebo Tops held a community relations event at Yokose fuel terminal in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, and USINDOPACOM enhanced collaboration efforts at a regional ambassadors' conference in Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)