(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 22 JAN 26: Yokose COMREL & USINDOPACOM Conference

    NEWSCAST 22 JAN 26: Yokose COMREL & USINDOPACOM Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    220126-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 22, 2026)
    Naval Beach Unit 7 along with USO Sasebo and Sasebo Tops held a community relations event at Yokose fuel terminal in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, and USINDOPACOM enhanced collaboration efforts at a regional ambassadors' conference in Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 23:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90068
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111494306.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 22 JAN 26: Yokose COMREL & USINDOPACOM Conference, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ambassadors
    Community relations (COMREL)
    USINDOPACOM
    Yokose Fueling Terminal
    Sasebo
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio