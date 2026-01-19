220126-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 22, 2026)
Naval Beach Unit 7 along with USO Sasebo and Sasebo Tops held a community relations event at Yokose fuel terminal in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, and USINDOPACOM enhanced collaboration efforts at a regional ambassadors' conference in Hawaii, Jan. 16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
01.21.2026
|01.21.2026
01.25.2026 23:54
|01.25.2026 23:54
Newscasts
|Newscasts
90068
|90068
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111494306.mp3
00:02:00
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 22 JAN 26: Yokose COMREL & USINDOPACOM Conference, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
