Navy CYP Give Parents a Break Day PROMO

260123-N-TV012-1002, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 23, 2026)
A radio promotion for the Give Parents a Break Day in support of Valentine's Day 2026 at Navy Child & Youth Programs, Jan. 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 20:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90067
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111494201.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
