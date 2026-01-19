(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEWSCAST 23 JAN 26: MWR Magic Performer & Operation Swift Remembered

    NEWSCAST 23 JAN 26: MWR Magic Performer & Operation Swift Remembered

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    260123-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 23, 2026)
    American Forces Network interviewed Petty Officer First Class Joseph Straight, who is an active duty sailor and contracted magic performer with Morale, Welfare and Recreation onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Jan. 21, 2026, and U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted a battlefield visit to the site of Operation Swift for a remembrance ceremony, Jan. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 20:31
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
