NEWSCAST 23 JAN 26: MWR Magic Performer & Operation Swift Remembered

260123-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 23, 2026)

American Forces Network interviewed Petty Officer First Class Joseph Straight, who is an active duty sailor and contracted magic performer with Morale, Welfare and Recreation onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Jan. 21, 2026, and U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted a battlefield visit to the site of Operation Swift for a remembrance ceremony, Jan. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)