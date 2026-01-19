The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Jan. 26, 2026.This segment covered the MHS Genesis Portal and the most effective ways Airmen could use it to manage their medical needs.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90052
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111491510.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260126 MHS Genesis Patient Portal, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.