The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Jan. 22, 2026. This segment covered the Air Force Safety Center’s release of the Unit Risk Forecasting tool, which drew on ten years of data and machine‑learning analysis to help commanders identify emerging risks and understand their underlying causes.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90051
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111491504.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260122 Unit Risk Forecasting tool, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.