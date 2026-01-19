Spangdahlem Radio News 260122 Unit Risk Forecasting tool

The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Jan. 22, 2026. This segment covered the Air Force Safety Center’s release of the Unit Risk Forecasting tool, which drew on ten years of data and machine‑learning analysis to help commanders identify emerging risks and understand their underlying causes.