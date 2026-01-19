Cold Weather Cap AFI Update

This is a 30 second radio spot highlighting the current cold weather cap update at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. This update comes from the most recent update to AFI 36-2903.
|01.21.2026
|01.23.2026 10:22
|Newscasts
|90048
|2601/DOD_111491432.mp3
|00:00:30
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
|0
