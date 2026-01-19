The CE Debrief: Trailer

The CE Debrief is the official podcast of Air Force Civil Engineers. We spotlight the people, problem sets, and progress shaping the CE enterprise and its role in warfighting today—highlighting how Civil Engineers keep Airmen and installations ready today and ready tomorrow.