    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Wee Ones Playgroup

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Wee Ones Playgroup

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Family Advocacy Program’s Wee Ones Playgroup sessions at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The playgroup sessions are designed to support Wyvern parents, stimulate child development, and provide a nurturing environment for children ages 0-18 months. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 08:02
    childcare
    31 Fighter wing
    Children Activities
    New Parent Support Progam
    Aviano Air Base
    Family Advocacy Program (FAP)

