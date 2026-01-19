An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Family Advocacy Program’s Wee Ones Playgroup sessions at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The playgroup sessions are designed to support Wyvern parents, stimulate child development, and provide a nurturing environment for children ages 0-18 months. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 08:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90042
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111491246.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Wee Ones Playgroup, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.