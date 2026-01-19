AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck 2026

American Forces Network Aviano reports on the annual Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9-12, 2026. The event featured a daily 5.6-mile ruck march, continuing until a total distance of 22 miles was reached. The ruck honored the memory of four Airmen who lost their lives in an HH-60G Pave Hawk crash during a routine training mission in 2014. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)