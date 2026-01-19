(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck 2026

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano reports on the annual Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9-12, 2026.  The event featured a daily 5.6-mile ruck march, continuing until a total distance of 22 miles was reached. The ruck honored the memory of four Airmen who lost their lives in an HH-60G Pave Hawk crash during a routine training mission in 2014. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 08:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90041
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111491236.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    TAGS

    USAF
    Guardian Angels
    56 RQS
    Memorial Ruck march
    Special Warfare Airman
    Aviano Air Base

