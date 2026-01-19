American Forces Network Aviano reports on the annual Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 9-12, 2026. The event featured a daily 5.6-mile ruck march, continuing until a total distance of 22 miles was reached. The ruck honored the memory of four Airmen who lost their lives in an HH-60G Pave Hawk crash during a routine training mission in 2014. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 08:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90041
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111491236.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck 2026, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.