    NEWSCAST 15JAN26: USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Change of Command & Japan's Minister of Defense Visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    260115-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), held their change of command ceremony on board The USS Rushmore Jan. 9, 2026 and Japan's Minister of Defense, Shinjiro Koizumi, visited US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii to reinforce the U.S.-Japan alliance Jan. 12,2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 19:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90040
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111490987.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2026
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 15JAN26: USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Change of Command & Japan's Minister of Defense Visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    Japan Minister of Defense
    U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)
    AFN Sasebo
    Change of Command Ceremony

