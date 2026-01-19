NEWSCAST 15JAN26: USS Rushmore (LSD 47) Change of Command & Japan's Minister of Defense Visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters

260115-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan

The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), held their change of command ceremony on board The USS Rushmore Jan. 9, 2026 and Japan's Minister of Defense, Shinjiro Koizumi, visited US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii to reinforce the U.S.-Japan alliance Jan. 12,2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)