AFN Humphreys Radio Spot: Pacific Victors Innovation

A 15-second spot about Pacific Victors Innovation. Pacific Victors Innovation is an initiative designed to cultivate the best ideas on how to improve the army from soldiers regardless of their rank. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)