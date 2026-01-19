(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Humphreys Radio Spot: Overseas Housing Allowance and Overseas Cost of Living Pattern Surveys.

    AFN Humphreys Radio Spot: Overseas Housing Allowance and Overseas Cost of Living Pattern Surveys.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 30-second spot about the overseas housing allowance and overseas cost of living pattern surveys. These results of these surveys directly influence service members pay. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 00:55
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90037
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111490983.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot: Overseas Housing Allowance and Overseas Cost of Living Pattern Surveys., by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio