    Korea News Update: R2 Performance center representative discuss the services and importance of the R2 Performance Center.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb 

    AFN Humphreys

    Dustin Morici, a mental performance expert from the R2 Performance Center, talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the services provided by the R2 Performance Center on Camp Humphreys and why those services are important at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. They spoke about how mental performance experts can help with goal setting and how they can improve teamwork. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

