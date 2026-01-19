Korea News Update: R2 Performance center representative discuss the services and importance of the R2 Performance Center.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90036" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dustin Morici, a mental performance expert from the R2 Performance Center, talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the services provided by the R2 Performance Center on Camp Humphreys and why those services are important at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. They spoke about how mental performance experts can help with goal setting and how they can improve teamwork. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)