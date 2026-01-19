Korea News Update: Education Center Representative discuss services that the education center provides and upcoming events on Camp Humphreys.

Cindy Hastings, an education service specialist , talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about what services the education center on Camp Humphreys provides and upcoming events hosted by the education center at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan 13, 2026. They spoke about the Basic Skills and Education Program as well as an upcoming event held at the Vandal Training Complex. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)