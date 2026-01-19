(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Korea News Update: Education Center Representative discuss services that the education center provides and upcoming events on Camp Humphreys.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb 

    AFN Humphreys

    Cindy Hastings, an education service specialist , talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about what services the education center on Camp Humphreys provides and upcoming events hosted by the education center at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan 13, 2026. They spoke about the Basic Skills and Education Program as well as an upcoming event held at the Vandal Training Complex. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 22:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea News Update: Education Center Representative discuss services that the education center provides and upcoming events on Camp Humphreys., by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

