    The LOGSTAT: Design, Develop, Deliver, & Dominate with the Acquisition Corps

    The LOGSTAT: Design, Develop, Deliver, & Dominate with the Acquisition Corps

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #36: CPT Garett Pyle explores the Army Acquisition Corps and how they provide a unique capability to supporting the overall force while also examining how one can join this community by meeting with MAJ Jessica Gattison, MAJ Tim Hancock, MSG Vladislav Dobin, and SSG Summer McMahon. This episode is chalked full of tips and tricks on how to be successful with transitioning into the Acquisition Corps.

    Check out Episode #13, “ATP 4-71: Contracting Support on Demand” with Mr. Keith Beverley & Mr. Jethro Mann as it serves as a supporting episode to the concepts discussed on this one.

    Additional resources can be found at the United States Army Acquisition Support Center: https://asc.army.mil/web/

    Army OCS Resource Portal: https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/TR-SCoE-OCSRP/

    JS J4 OCS Connect: https://intelshare.intelink.gov/sites/ocs/SitePages/Home.aspx

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 11:52
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 01:00:27
