(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Bowl Spot

    Super Bowl Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This 30 second radio spot advertises the 52nd Force Support Squadron Super Bowl event on Feb. 8, 2026, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The event is open to active-duty service members, families, and local nationals and is featuring a watch party, giveaways, food, and drinks. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 06:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90033
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111489185.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist A1C Ryan Bratton
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio