This 30 second radio spot advertises the 52nd Force Support Squadron Super Bowl event on Feb. 8, 2026, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. The event is open to active-duty service members, families, and local nationals and is featuring a watch party, giveaways, food, and drinks. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 06:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90033
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111489185.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|A1C Ryan Bratton
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Bowl Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
