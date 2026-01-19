(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - National Stalking Awareness Month and the Employee Assistance Program

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on National Stalking Awareness Month with Jessica Hatcher, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) prevention coordination specialist, and the Employee Assistance Program with Andrew Bock, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Employee Assistance Program specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:37
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90028
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111489065.mp3
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - National Stalking Awareness Month and the Employee Assistance Program, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EAP
    KMC Update
    Stalking Awareness
    IPPW
    AFN

