A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, offers guidance on home-based businesses on Jan. 21, 2026. Meanwhile, Pascalina Bonnin, Army Community Services coordinator, shares the purpose of the spouse sponsorship program on Jan. 20, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 09:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90024
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111488995.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Home-Based Business and Spouse Sponsorship, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.