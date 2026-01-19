(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Home-Based Business and Spouse Sponsorship

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, offers guidance on home-based businesses on Jan. 21, 2026. Meanwhile, Pascalina Bonnin, Army Community Services coordinator, shares the purpose of the spouse sponsorship program on Jan. 20, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90024
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111488995.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Home-Based Business and Spouse Sponsorship, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

