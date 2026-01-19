How 4-H Empowers Military-Connected Youth

How can finding a “spark” shape a young person’s future? In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with lifelong 4-H advocate Vanessa Tranel about how 4-H transforms the lives of military-connected youth. From hands-on projects like woodworking and rocketry to building confidence and a sense of belonging, 4-H empowers young people to discover their passions and develop essential life skills. Listen now to learn how 4-H supports military families, meets emerging needs and inspires the next generation through learning by doing.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/external/4-h-military-partnership/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



