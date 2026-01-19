(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How 4-H Empowers Military-Connected Youth

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    How can finding a “spark” shape a young person’s future? In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with lifelong 4-H advocate Vanessa Tranel about how 4-H transforms the lives of military-connected youth. From hands-on projects like woodworking and rocketry to building confidence and a sense of belonging, 4-H empowers young people to discover their passions and develop essential life skills. Listen now to learn how 4-H supports military families, meets emerging needs and inspires the next generation through learning by doing.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/external/4-h-military-partnership/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 10:51
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90016
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111487591.mp3
    Length: 00:33:18
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
