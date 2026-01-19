(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 24: Nature's Benefits: Recreation

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    In the episode, we focus on another nature's benefits: recreation. This continues our series on the many benefits forests provide so let's take a long hike and chat about how we understand outdoor activities. The diverse landscapes and climates in California’s 18 National Forests provide many outdoor recreation opportunities to nearly 24 million people annually including: hiking, camping, picnicking, water activities, winter sports, horseback riding, motorized activities, and green space for gathering, practicing cultural traditions, or solitude. From primitive, unconfined solitude to formalized group activities and the broad spectrum of activities in between these outdoor experiences, these recreation opportunities help people connect to nature and strengthen their bonds with each other.

