Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 28: Trails in Transformation

In this episode, we meet up with a backcountry trail crew on the Inyo National Forest. California Conservation Corps members and the United States Forest Service staff tell us what it takes to live and work on the trail. As we shall soon learn, the combination of partnership, funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, and True Grit brings transformation for the trail and the crew.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 12:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90009
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111486215.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:26
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
