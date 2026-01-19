(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 28: Trails in Transformation

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    In this episode, we meet up with a backcountry trail crew on the Inyo National Forest. California Conservation Corps members and the United States Forest Service staff tell us what it takes to live and work on the trail. As we shall soon learn, the combination of partnership, funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, and True Grit brings transformation for the trail and the crew.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 12:02
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 28: Trails in Transformation, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    transformation
    U.S. Forest Service
    California Conservation Corps
    backcountry
    trail crew
    great american outdoors act

