Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 27: Placerville Nursery: From Seed to Reforestation and Restoration

In this episode, we focus on how reforestation and restoration projects begin. It all starts with a seed. What happens when a national forest in California needs to replant trees after the damage of a wildfire, insects or other harmful activity that has scarred the landscape? What they need are seedlings adapted to grow in specific elevations and climates. What they need to do is call the seed specialists at the Placerville Nursery, located in Camino on the Eldorado National Forest.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 12:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90008
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111486210.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:38
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
