    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 27: Placerville Nursery: From Seed to Reforestation and Restoration

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 27: Placerville Nursery: From Seed to Reforestation and Restoration

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    In this episode, we focus on how reforestation and restoration projects begin. It all starts with a seed. What happens when a national forest in California needs to replant trees after the damage of a wildfire, insects or other harmful activity that has scarred the landscape? What they need are seedlings adapted to grow in specific elevations and climates. What they need to do is call the seed specialists at the Placerville Nursery, located in Camino on the Eldorado National Forest.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 12:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90008
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111486210.mp3
    Length: 01:02:38
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 27: Placerville Nursery: From Seed to Reforestation and Restoration, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seed
    restoration
    Wildfire
    nursery
    Reforestation
    replant

