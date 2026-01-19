(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 26: Chinese Heritage Sites on California National Forests

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    National Forests are loved by many people for many things beyond the recreational benefit they provide. We will tie in Episode 22: Employee Spotlight: Hydrologist, Stewardship Coordinators with another amazing benefit carved into the national forest landscape. History. Historical markers can be found throughout California's forests, parks, cities and towns that speak towards the Native American tribes that lived off the land, to the pioneers who served and explored, and to those who shaped what California is today.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 26: Chinese Heritage Sites on California National Forests, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Department of Agriculture
    U.S. Forest Service
    Heritage and Culture
    California
    history
    Chinese

