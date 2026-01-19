Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 25: National Invasive Plant, Pest and Disease Awareness Month

In this episode, we focus on National Invasive Plant, Pest and Disease Awareness Month. With the U.S. Forest Service under the Department of Agriculture there is certainly a connection between these harmful invaders and the threat they pose to our nation's food security, backyard gardens and natural resources.