Radio Spot - The Big Game at the Landstuhl Community Club

A 30-second radio spot promoting the Big Game Party at the Landstuhl Community Club that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 20, 2026, to Feb. 8, 2026. This event will be playing a football game for members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community through the streaming app AFN NOW. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)