    Morning Joe with the CO

    Morning Joe with the CO

    SPAIN

    12.10.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Nack 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 11, 2025)- U.S. Naval Activities Spain/Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Charles Chmielak gets behind the microphone at AFN Rota for his monthly "Morning Joe with the CO" radio show along with the Naval Station Rota yearly award winners to enjoy a year in review. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO, and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Nack)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 05:33
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90000
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111485595.mp3
    Length: 00:44:12
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Joe with the CO, by PO2 Dakota Nack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

