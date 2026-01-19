The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Jan. 15, 2026. This segment highlighted a passport event occurring on Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 04:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89997
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111485542.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260115 Passport Event, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.