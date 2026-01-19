NEWSCAST 12JAN26: Dezomeshiki & USS Fitzgerald

260112-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan

The city of Sasebo hosted Dezomeshiki, an annual fire safety celebration with Fire Chief Mark Wampler on Jan. 6, 2026 and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returned to San Diego following operations on Jan. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)