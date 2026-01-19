(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEWSCAST 12JAN26: Dezomeshiki & USS Fitzgerald

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.11.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    260112-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    The city of Sasebo hosted Dezomeshiki, an annual fire safety celebration with Fire Chief Mark Wampler on Jan. 6, 2026 and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returned to San Diego following operations on Jan. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 20:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2026
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
