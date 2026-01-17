(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: JAN 12, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: JAN 12, 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following a seven-month underway to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation on Jan. 6, 2026. Meanwhile, the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The 4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition took place on JAN 8th 2026 at Osan Airbase, Republic of Korea. This competition is a quarterly and annual event where teams are evaluated on how quickly and efficiently they can load munitions to their aircraft. (Audio by U.S Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 19:30
    TAGS

    United States Navy
    USS Fitgerald
    Pacific Pulse
    AFN Pacifc
    Republic of Korea
    Bomb/Missile Loader

