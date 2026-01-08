In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Sara DiPalermo and Lauren Roland, members of the Marne Community and Spouses Club, discuss their upcoming fundraiser. They also highlight volunteering, how to join, and their scholarship and grant applications. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
