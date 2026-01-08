(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The LOGSTAT: Deployment Lessons Learned and Best Practices from the Field

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #35: To prepare for future deployments, CPT Garett Pyle meets with Dr. Stewart Bentley from the Deployment Process Modernization Office to discuss the deployment trends from FY25 and how units can continue to be successful in deployment operations. Here they discuss the Annual Deployment Trends Report which provides a variety of lessons learned and best practices from across the field from the previous year.

    Additional information can be found on the DPMO Website: https://transportation.army.mil/dpmo/index.html

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: Deployment Lessons Learned and Best Practices from the Field, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

