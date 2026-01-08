The LOGSTAT: Deployment Lessons Learned and Best Practices from the Field

Episode #35: To prepare for future deployments, CPT Garett Pyle meets with Dr. Stewart Bentley from the Deployment Process Modernization Office to discuss the deployment trends from FY25 and how units can continue to be successful in deployment operations. Here they discuss the Annual Deployment Trends Report which provides a variety of lessons learned and best practices from across the field from the previous year.



Additional information can be found on the DPMO Website: https://transportation.army.mil/dpmo/index.html