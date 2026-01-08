The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Jan. 20, 2026. The segment covered the Health and defense leaders from 30 African nations and the United States met in Rabat, Morocco, for the 11th African Partnership Outbreak Response Alliance
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 09:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89987
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111481850.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260120 African Partnership Outbreak Response Alliance, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.